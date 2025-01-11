Delhi Assembly Election 2025: AAP's Sanjay Singh alleges BJP is trying to win polls through 'fraud'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP's Sanjay Singh

Delhi Assembly Election 2025: The fight between the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP over Delhi Assembly elections voters list is far from over. AAP has made a big allegation against the BJP regarding the voter list of the New Delhi Assembly seat of the state and has alleged that the BJP wants to win the elections by committing electoral fraud. AAP supremo and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is contesting from this seat against BJP's Pravesh Verma.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, "Union Ministers, BJP MPs and leaders are playing with the reputation of the Election Commission by throwing dust in its eyes, they are committing electoral scams and frauds. The BJP candidate from New Delhi, Pravesh Verma is a former MP, not a sitting MP, yet he has been occupying the MP's bungalow for 8 months from May to January."

"Not only this, he has given an application to get 33 votes made at the address of his bungalow. The second name is Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, he has given an application to get 26 votes made at his address. Union Minister Kamlesh Paswan has given an application for getting 26 votes made at his address..."

What did Pravesh Verma say about the allegations?

Aam Aadmi Party has also complained to the Election Commission regarding deletion and addition of names of voters. While speaking on such allegations in India TV's program 'Dilli Kiski', Pravesh Verma had said, 'This time there are about 20 thousand new voters in the New Delhi Assembly seat. Last time there were 1 lakh 46 thousand votes on New Delhi Assembly seat. This time there are 1 lakh 9 thousand votes on this seat. In the last 5 years, 60 thousand votes have been lost on New Delhi seat. Proof is required to subtract or add votes.' He had also said that Arvind Kejriwal was looking at defeat in the New Delhi seat.