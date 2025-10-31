Delhi AQI today: Little respite from pollution as visibility improves, air quality still 'very poor' Delhi air quality: The improvement offers some temporary relief to residents although air quality remains in the poor category and authorities continue to advise caution for vulnerable groups.

New Delhi:

Delhi-NCR recorded a slight imrpovement in its air quality pon Friday but the still remained in the "poor" category. The overall AQI in Delhi today stands at 288 while Noida has recorded an AQI of 233. In several parts of Delhi the skies appeared clearer and visibility improved compared to recent days.

In Noida and Greater Noida brief rainfall helped settle dust particles and contributed to better air conditions. Meanwhile in Delhi winds blowing at around 10 to 15 kilometers per hour have assisted in dispersing pollutants.

Delhi air quality improves after hovering in red zone

This comes after air pollution in Delhi was inching towards the "severe" category after the AQI leapt into the red zone on Thursday.

The national capital’s air quality is edging closer to the severe category, recording an AQI of 375 on Thursday, placing it firmly in the red zone. A thick layer of haze and smog has shrouded the city, leading to reduced visibility. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, PM2.5 levels have reached 184.4, while PM10 levels stand at 301.9.

Several neighbourhoods have reported particularly alarming readings. Vivek Vihar recorded an AQI of 426, Anand Vihar 415, Ashok Vihar 414, Bawana 411, Wazirpur 419 and Sonia Vihar 406, all falling under the severe category. Out of 38 monitoring stations across Delhi, 37 reported air quality in the very poor range, with AQI levels above 300, the data indicated.