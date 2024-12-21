Delhi AQI improves to 'very poor', minimum temperature at 7.6 degree Celsius

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IMAGE Delhi air quality improves

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) has improved to the 'very poor' category on Saturday. As per the officials, 24-hour average air quality is recorded at 370. While it was 429 i.e. 'severe' category on Friday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) shared Delhi weather update and said the maximum temperature in the National capital was recorded at 23.4 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature settled at 7.6 degrees Celsius.

Today, Delhi woke up to a chilly morning and dense fog. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of worsening conditions with colder winds and rainfall expected in the coming days. The temperature at 5:30 am was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius.

Delhi AQI today

The AQI has improved to the 'very poor' category from 'severe' category. On Friday, of the 36 monitoring stations across the city, 14 reported air quality in the 'Severe Plus' category, with AQI readings above 450.

The remaining stations recorded AQI levels in the 'Severe' range, between 401 and 450. Visibility at Indira Gandhi International Airport has been reduced to 600 metres, while runway visibility has ranged from 700 to 2,000 metres.

Delhi’s air quality remains in the ‘severe’ category under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). On Friday, the 24-hour average AQI stood at 429, with PM2.5 particles dominating.

Delhi weather on Sunday

As per the weather department, the National capital will witness moderate fog on Sunday with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to remain around 24 and eight degrees Celsius, respectively.

IMD predicts rainfall in Delhi

The IMD has issued a forecast for December 26, predicting light to moderate rainfall in Delhi. After the rainfall, the hazardous air pollution is expected to get improved. Humidity levels are expected to be around 20%.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'

