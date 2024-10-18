Delhi air pollution: 13 hotspots identified, 80 anti-smog guns to be deployed at key locations | Check list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

Delhi air pollution: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai today (October 18) said the government formed a coordination committee to identify and mitigate local sources of pollution at 13 locations in the city stifled with very poor air quality. Gopal Rai at a press conference said that while the whole of Delhi is breathing 'poor' air, it is particularly 'very poor' at 13 hotspots, where the Air Quality Index has crossed 300.

Here's list of hotspots-

Narela Bawana Mundka Wazirpur Rohini RK Puram Okhla Jahangirpuri Anand Vihar Punjabi Bagh Mayapuri Dwarka Sector-8

Gopal Rai said the committees will be headed by the deputy commissioners of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

On the worsening air quality in the National Capital, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said, "The effect of the adverse condition is visible in the pollution. The speed of the wind is decreasing in Delhi and the temperature is going down rapidly. As a result, the air quality has reached the poor category. In some hotspots, the pollution is more than the poor category.

A meeting regarding the hotspots has been called at the Delhi Secretariat. We are creating a plan while the BJP governments are sleeping in UP, Haryana, Rajasthan and the centre. The SC ordered Delhi and the central government to install one smog tower each. The BJP should also go to the Anand Vihar's smog tower installed by them."

He added that DPCC engineers are also designated at all hotspots and they will submit daily reports to a 'Pollution War Room'. Dust has been identified as one of the major factors at 13 hotspots for 300-plus AQI, he said, adding, 80 mobile anti-smog guns have been deployed to bring the air dust down in these areas.