Delhi airport launches India's first luxury bus service to Noida and Greater Noida The service will be available round-the-clock for all. Passengers will enjoy a host of premium amenities, including real-time tracking, trained crew, USB charging ports, CCTV surveillance, ample luggage space and plush seating.

New Delhi:

In a pioneering move aimed at enhancing connectivity, GMR Aero-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has partnered with FlixBus, the world’s largest intercity bus service provider, to launch India’s first luxury bus service connecting Delhi Airport with Noida and Greater Noida. The service is set to begin in a few days, marking a significant milestone in the region's transportation infrastructure.

A sustainable and premium travel option

The luxury bus service will offer a sustainable and premium travel option for passengers at a pocket-friendly price of Rs 199 per trip. Passengers can now enjoy a comfortable, reliable, and eco-friendly mode of transport to and from Delhi Airport. With a round-the-clock availability, the service is designed to cater to the growing demand for quality public transport for air travellers.

The routes will cover key locations in Noida and Greater Noida, including Sector 16, Botanical Garden, Golf Course Road, Gaur City, Jaypee Wishtown, and Pari Chowk. The average travel time is expected to range from 130 to 180 minutes, depending on traffic conditions.

World-class amenities for passengers

Passengers travelling on these luxury buses will be treated to a range of premium amenities, including real-time tracking, USB charging ports, CCTV surveillance, ample luggage space, and plush reclining seats. FlixBus aims to provide a seamless travel experience, ensuring both comfort and security for every passenger.

Boosting Delhi airport’s connectivity

Delhi Airport has already established itself as India’s most well-connected airport, with 20% of its passengers using public transport. The introduction of this luxury bus service will further strengthen the airport's public transport network and provide a high-quality alternative to private vehicles. This initiative is also in line with Delhi Airport's efforts to reduce carbon emissions and ease congestion in the city.

Collaborative effort for sustainable mobility

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO-DIAL, commented on the collaboration with FlixBus, emphasising the importance of expanding public transport for flyers and reducing dependence on private vehicles. The initiative aims to set new standards in airport connectivity while contributing to sustainable urban mobility.

Booking made easy

Tickets for the luxury bus service can be easily booked via the FlixBus app, the official website (flixbus.in), or popular travel platforms like Redbus, MakeMyTrip, and Paytm. Offline booking counters will also be available at Delhi Airport’s terminals for added convenience.

This partnership between DIAL and FlixBus aligns Delhi Airport with top global aviation hubs, providing a world-class transport solution to passengers.