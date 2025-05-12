Delhi Airport issues advisory for air passengers: 'Some flight schedules may be impacted' As per the advisory, "Delhi Airport operations continue to remain normal. However, due to evolving airspace conditions and enhanced security measures as directed by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, some flight schedules may be impacted, and security processing times could be longer."

New Delhi:

Attention air passengers. On Sunday, the Delhi International Airport Limited issued an advisory and said that the airport operations continue to remain normal. As per the advisory, "Delhi Airport operations continue to remain normal. However, due to evolving airspace conditions and enhanced security measures as directed by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, some flight schedules may be impacted, and security processing times could be longer."

Passengers are advised to stay informed through updates from their respective airlines and follow hand baggage and check-in luggage regulations.

The airport also asked passengers to arrive early to allow for potential delays at security checkpoints and to cooperate with the airline and security staff for smooth facilitation.

"We urge all passengers to rely solely on official sources for accurate information and avoid sharing unverified content," the advisory further said.

Earlier, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and relevant aviation authorities issued a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) announcing the temporary closure of 32 airports across Northern and Western India for all civil flight operations.

The NOTAM is effective from May 9, 2025, to May 14, 2025 (which corresponds to 0529 IST on 15th May 2025), due to operational reasons.

The list of 32 airports includes Adhampur, Ambala, Amritsar, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Halwara, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Jammu, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Kandla, Kangra (Gaggal), Keshod, Kishangarh, Kullu Manali (Bhuntar), Leh, Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot, Patiala, Porbandar, Rajkot (Hirasar), Sarsawa, Shimla, Srinagar, Thoise and Uttarlai.

(With inputs from ANI)