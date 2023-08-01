Delhi breathes cleanest air in July since 2019

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) Delhi AQI best in July in last 4 years

Cleanest air in Delhi: The air quality in the national capital remained at its best during the July of 2023 compared to the same period of the last four years since 2019.

Delhi has witnessed ‘'Good to Moderate' Air Quality Index on all 31 days of July this year.

“The number of ‘Good to Moderate’ Air Quality Days for the 31 days period (July) was 26 in the year 2019; 31 in 2020; 29 in 2021; 31 in 2022; and 31 in the current year 2023,” the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said.

"The monthly average AQI for Delhi during this period also remained in ‘Satisfactory’ AQI category i.e., 83.71. Delhi has recorded its lowest monthly average AQI during July of the current year compared to the corresponding period for the last 04 years from 2019 and monthly average AQI of July 2023 is comparable with the monthly average AQI of July 2020," it added.

The lowest levels of daily average PM10 and PM2.5 were recorded during all days in the last month in the capital city, in comparison to the corresponding period for the last four years.

Commission for Air Quality Management has urged the GNCTD, NCR State Governments, DPCC and SPCBs and all residents to further play their part in contributing towards the clean air so that the public health can be ensured.

The Commission reaffirms its commitment to monitor the enforcement of laws, rules, regulations and standards by enforcement and implementing agencies as well as support initiatives that foster public awareness about the significance of clean air. CAQM is working closely with various stakeholders concerned to take effective measures for the prevention, control and abatement of air pollution and to improve the overall air quality in the National Capital Region.

