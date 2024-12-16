Delhi air pollution: GRAP-3 measures implemented across NCR, AQI in 'very poor' category

Follow us on Image Source : AP Delhi's air pollution is in the 'very poor' category.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has announced the implementation of Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR) with an immediate effect. This decision comes in response to extremely unfavourable meteorological conditions, including calm winds and a very low mixing height, which have led to a significant deterioration in air quality. As a result, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) has escalated to the higher end of the ‘Very Poor’ category. The revised GRAP schedule, issued on December 13, 2024, now mandates stricter measures to combat the pollution levels in the region.

Delhi's winter pollution

On December 14, The Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR air quality issued a revised plan to tackle winter pollution, asking states to implement stricter measures when the air quality deteriorates and making it mandatory for schools to shift to hybrid learning on days with severe air pollution. Poor air quality, driven by unfavourable weather conditions, usually persists for long periods during winter, from November to January.

During this time, Delhi frequently enforces restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which categorises air quality into four stages: Stage I (Poor) with AQI between 201 and 300, Stage II (Very Poor) between 301 and 400, Stage III (Severe) between 401 and 450, and Stage IV (Severe Plus) for AQI above 450.

What is GRAP-3?

GRAP-3 is a set of air pollution control measures implemented in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) during periods of severe air quality deterioration, particularly in winter. It is part of a tiered strategy designed to tackle pollution based on the severity of air quality, with each stage prescribing specific restrictions and actions. This measure aims to reduce emissions from vehicles, which are a significant contributor to winter pollution in the region.

