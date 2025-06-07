Delhi air pollution: Stage-I GRAP measures reimposed in NCR as AQI deteriorates Delhi-NCR air pollution: CAQM has instructed all implementing agencies to rigorously monitor and enforce the measures. The commission will continue to assess the air quality situation and consider further actions depending on future forecasts and pollutant levels.

New Delhi:

Amid a rise in pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has reintroduced Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the Delhi-NCR region with immediate effect. The decision follows a marked deterioration in air quality, with Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 209 on June 7, categorised as 'Poor'.

The CAQM Sub-Committee convened on Saturday to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the prevailing air quality situation, factoring in current pollution trends, IMD/IITM forecasts, and the overall AQI data for Delhi. The committee noted a consistent upward trend in pollution levels and projections indicating continued poor air quality over the coming days.

“In light of the current and projected AQI, the Sub-Committee has decided to enforce all measures under Stage-I (‘Poor’ air quality) of the GRAP across the entire NCR with immediate effect,” the CAQM said in a statement.

Previously, Stage I measures were lifted on May 18 following an improvement in air quality levels. However, the reimplementation reflects growing environmental concerns in the region.

According to national air quality standards, AQI is classified as: 0–50 (Good), 51–100 (Satisfactory), 101–200 (Moderate), 201–300 (Poor), 301–400 (Very Poor), and 401–500 (Severe).

AQI dips to 'Poor' category in Delhi-NCR

Key Measures Under Stage-I of GRAP:

A 27-point action plan has been activated to curb further deterioration in air quality. The plan includes-

Dust control : Enforcement of dust mitigation measures at construction and demolition (C&D) sites, mandatory use of anti-smog guns, and covered transportation of C&D materials.

Waste management : Regular lifting and scientific disposal of municipal, hazardous, and C&D waste; prohibition on open burning of biomass and garbage.

Traffic and vehicle control : Stricter monitoring of vehicular emissions, enforcement of PUC norms, diversion of non-destined truck traffic, and crackdown on overage diesel and petrol vehicles.

Industrial pollution : Ensuring industries, brick kilns, and thermal plants follow prescribed emissions standards; use of approved fuels only.

Power and fuel usage : Prevention of diesel generator use for routine power; ban on coal/firewood in eateries; promotion of electricity/gas-based cooking appliances.

Public involvement: Awareness campaigns via SMS and social media, and rapid response to citizen reports through the Green Delhi, SAMEER, and 311 apps.

Citizens Urged to Cooperate

Residents of Delhi-NCR are encouraged to-

Maintain vehicle fitness and PUC certificates.

Avoid idling engines at traffic signals.

Prefer electric or hybrid vehicles.

Avoid firecrackers and celebrate festivals in eco-friendly ways.

Report polluting activities using dedicated mobile apps.

Adopt shared commuting options to reduce traffic congestion.

Continued Monitoring

CAQM has instructed all implementing agencies to rigorously monitor and enforce the measures. The commission will continue to assess the air quality situation and consider further actions depending on future forecasts and pollutant levels.