Delhi air pollution: Layer of toxic smog blankets city as air quality remain very poor, check are-wise AQI Delhi air pollution: Visuals around Anand Vihar on Tuesday morning showed a layer of toxic smog lingering in the air. The Central Pollution Control Board claims that the Air Quality Index around the area is 381, categorised as 'Very Poor'.

New Delhi:

A layer of toxic smog blanketed the national capital as the Air Quality Index remained 'Very Poor' in several areas, the Central Pollution Control Board said. The city on Monday recorded 'very poor' air quality with an overall AQI of 356, even as the city logged its lowest minimum temperature of the season at 8.7 degrees Celsius, the CPCB and the IMD said.

Check AQI in other areas of Delhi

Visuals from the Ghazipur showed a layer of toxic smog blanketing the city. AQI (Air Quality Index) around the area is 345, categorised as 'Very Poor', as claimed by CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board).

Visuals from the Dhaula Kuan area showed a layer of toxic smog covering the city. AQI (Air Quality Index) around the area is 365, categorised as 'Very Poor', as claimed by CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board).

Visuals around Anand Vihar on Tuesday morning showed a layer of toxic smog lingering in the air. CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board) claims that the AQI (Air Quality Index) around the area is 381, categorised as 'Very Poor'.

A thick layer of haze covered parts of the national capital as air quality index remains in 'poor' category. Morning visuals showed this from India Gate, Kartavya Path areas.

Five stations report air quality in 'severe' category

Data from the CPCB's Sameer app showed that five monitoring stations reported air quality in the 'severe' category, while 29 stations recorded 'very poor' levels with readings between 300 and 400.

Four stations fell in the 'poor' category

Among the 38 AQI monitoring stations in the capital, Bawana reported the highest pollution level with an AQI of 419. Other areas in the "severe" category included Narela (405), Jahangirpuri (404), Wazirpur (402) and Rohini (401).

According to CPCB standards, an AQI between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the minimum temperature of 8.7 degrees Celsius was 3.6 notches below normal, with humidity at 92 per cent at 8.30 am. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 26 degrees Celsius under mostly clear skies.

Also Read:

Delhi's air quality plunges to 'severe' category as AQI rises to 427, check area-wise pollution level