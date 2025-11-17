Delhi's air quality plunges to 'severe' category as AQI rises to 427, check area-wise pollution level The national capital woke up to dense smog as the average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 359 at 7 am, falling under the 'very poor' category despite the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-III in effect across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), according to the Central Pollution Control B

New Delhi:

The national capital’s air quality plunged to 'severe' category on Monday as AQI went up to 427. Bawana recorded the highest AQI level of 427 at 7 am, falling under the 'severe' category. The national capital woke up to dense smog as the average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 359 at 7 am, falling under the 'very poor' category despite the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-III in effect across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Layer of thick smog engulfs several areas

A layer of thick smog engulfed several areas, showing little to no improvement from Sunday morning's AQI of 385. The NSIT Dwarka recorded the lowest AQI of 225, according to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)

Visuals from India Gate and Kartavya Path showed a layer of toxic smog as the AQI in the area is 341 in the 'very poor' category, as claimed by the CPCB.

Check area-wise pollution level

Chandani Chowk recorded an AQI of 383, RK Puram 366, ITO 394, Punjabi Bagh 384, Patparganj 369, Pusa 365, and Dwaraka Sector-8 356.A layer of toxic smog lingers in the air of Anand Vihar as the Central Pollution Control Board claimed that the Air Quality Index around the area is 383, categorised as 'very poor'.

On Sunday, the air quality in Delhi remained in the “very poor” category with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 385, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

18 stations in Delhi reports air quality in ‘severe’ category

As per data from the CPCB’s Sameer app, 18 monitoring stations in Delhi reported air quality in the “severe” category, while 20 stations recorded “very poor” air quality with readings above 300.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good”, 51 to 100 “satisfactory”, 101 to 200 “moderate”, 201 to 300 “poor”, 301 to 400 “very poor”, and 401 to 500 “severe”, according to CPCB standards.

The thick smog, along with deteriorating air quality, mercury continued to hover around the 9 Degree Celsius mark, with some areas recording even lower temperatures.

