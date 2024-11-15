Delhi air pollution: GRAP 3 imposed as AQI level rises to 'severe' category | Know restrictions, penalties

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

As the AQI level in Delhi continued to be in the severe category on Friday, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 3 has been implemented in the national capital. Although the AQI was 420 today, marginally improved from Thursday, it continued to remain in severe category.

The deteriorated air quality with a thick layer of smog enveloping the national capital has raised concern over the potential respiratory sickness in the people of Delhi.

This year, a combination of seasonal pollution factors, stubble burning, and traffic emissions have compounded the crisis, pushing authorities to intensify measures. Accordingly, the GRAP III stage has been implemented. Notably, GRAP III is imposed when the AQI crosses 400

List of activities restricted

Key restrictions under GRAP III include:

BS III Petrol, BS IV Diesel in Delhi-NCR Diesel Medium Goods Vehicles (MGV) with BS III or below Non-electric, Non-CNG, Non-BS IV Inter-state buses and light commercial vehicles Earthwork Demolition Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) operations Construction Welding Painting Transportation of Cement, sand, fly ash

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has ordered the restriction on physical classes for students up to class 5. According to Section 194(1) of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988, vehicles violating the GRAP III restriction would be fined Rs 20,000.

(With inputs from agencies)