  Delhi air pollution: GRAP 3 imposed as AQI level rises to 'severe' category | Know restrictions, penalties

Delhi air pollution: GRAP 3 imposed as AQI level rises to 'severe' category | Know restrictions, penalties

The air pollution condition has worsened in Delhi NCR as AQI remains in severe category for the second consecutive day. The Delhi government has implemented GRAP III restrictions in Delhi.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Published on: November 15, 2024 19:23 IST
GRAP III imposed in Delhi
Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

As the AQI level in Delhi continued to be in the severe category on Friday, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 3 has been implemented in the national capital. Although the AQI was 420 today, marginally improved from Thursday, it continued to remain in severe category. 

The deteriorated air quality with a thick layer of smog enveloping the national capital has raised concern over the potential respiratory sickness in the people of Delhi. 

This year, a combination of seasonal pollution factors, stubble burning, and traffic emissions have compounded the crisis, pushing authorities to intensify measures. Accordingly, the GRAP III stage has been implemented. Notably, GRAP III is imposed when the AQI crosses 400

List of activities restricted 

Key restrictions under GRAP III include:

  1. BS III Petrol, BS IV Diesel in Delhi-NCR
  2. Diesel Medium Goods Vehicles (MGV) with BS III or below
  3. Non-electric, Non-CNG, Non-BS IV Inter-state buses and light commercial vehicles
  4. Earthwork
  5. Demolition
  6. Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) operations
  7. Construction
  8. Welding
  9. Painting
  10. Transportation of Cement, sand, fly ash

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has ordered the restriction on physical classes for students up to class 5. According to Section 194(1) of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988, vehicles violating the GRAP III restriction would be fined Rs 20,000.

(With inputs from agencies)

