Delhi: Big blow to AAP, five Aam Aadmi Party councillors join BJP

Several new members joined BJP at Delhi party office

Five Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday. Ram Chandra, Pawan Sehrawat, Manju Nirmal, Sughandha Bidhuri and Mamta Pawan switched sides to the saffron party in the national capital.



Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the BJP Delhi unit informed of the major switch by the AAP councillors which came amid the party's poor performance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.





Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that, earlier in July, several AAP leaders, including party MLAs and councillors, switched allegiance and joined the BJP. Those include Kartar Singh Tanwar, Chhatarpur MLA of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Raaj Kumar Anand, former Delhi minister and ex-AAP Patel Nagar MLA, and Anand’s wife Veena Anand, who was as elected as Patel Nagar MLA in 2013 on an AAP's ticket.

Further, besides the three, AAP’s Said-Ul-Ajaib councillor Umed Singh Phogat and AAP members Ratnesh Gupta and Sachin Rai also joined the BJP.

(Report by Ila Kazmi)