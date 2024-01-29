Delhi: Over 400 vehicles kept at police yard gutted in fire at Wazirabad

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Charred vehicles at the Wazirbad police yard.

In the early hours of Monday, a fire broke out at a yard in Delhi, resulting in the destruction of at least 450 vehicles. According to officials of the Fire Service, the vehicles were gutted after the blaze took place at the Wazirabad Delhi Police 'malkhana' (yard).

'Malkhana' is a place where the seized vehicles are kept. The fire broke out at 4 am and five fire tenders were pressed into service, a DFS official said. The operation went for two hours and the blaze was controlled at 6 am, he said.

No one was injured in the incident but 200 four-wheelers and 250 two-wheelers kept at the 'malkhana' were completely gutted in the fire, another official said. The 'malkhana' is spread over 500 square yards.

Further details are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)

