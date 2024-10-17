Delhi: 35-year-old man beaten over wages, dies at home in Ranhola area

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi: 35-year-old man beaten over wages, dies at home.

Delhi: A 35-year-old man was found dead at his home hours after he was beaten over wages by a person who had contracted him for work in the Ranhola area of outer Delhi, police said today (October 17).

Om Prakash was allegedly thrashed by a man early Wednesday (October 16), they said. A team was rushed to his house after the local police received a call about a man lying unconscious around 2:00 pm.

His brother told police that Om Prakash had an argument with a man over some payment.

"Initial inquiry suggested that Prakash had worked for the accused about 20 days ago and had been demanding the remaining balance of his wages," an officer said.

After the fight, Om Prakash returned to his house and fell asleep, but didn't wake up.

"We are probing the exact cause of death and the body has been sent for postmortem," the officer said. More details are awaited in this regard.

