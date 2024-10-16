Three killed after truck rams bike in UP's Amethi, driver at large

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representative Image

In an unfortunate incident, three persons lost their lives on Tuesday after a truck hit a bike in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district. According to the information, the tragic accident took place on the Jagdishpur-Mohanganj road near Naugarh, police said.

The accident happened in the evening when the speeding truck lost control and hit the bike. Soon after the accident, the injured were rushed to the hospital but the doctors declared them dead. The deceased have been identified as Raj Kumar (26), Amit Kumar (23) and Akash (25), the police said. The truck driver fled the scene after the incident and is absconding.

Furthermore, the police said that the bodies of all three victims were sent for postmortem. The truck was seized by the police, who were making efforts to arrest the driver.

Three, including foreign nationals, die in accident

Earlier on Sunday, at least three people, including two foreign nationals, were killed and three others injured after their car collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, police said on Sunday. According to the information released, the crash occurred near the 125 km mark in the Usrahar area of Etawah district. There the car, travelling from Lucknow to Delhi, and aboard with six passengers, rammed into a truck late Saturday night.

Speaking of the details of the accident, Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar Verma confirmed that the passengers were returning from a Dussehra holiday in Lucknow when the tragedy befell them. He informed that among the deceased were Naz (30), an Afghan national, her Russian friend Katharina (20), and Sanjeev (40), the car's driver from Delhi's Tughlakabad Extension. "They died on the spot."

