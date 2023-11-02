Delhi: 30-year-old documentary maker killed in collision between two bikes near Panchsheel Enclave area

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) A documentary-maker killed in collision between two bikes in Delhi

Delhi road accident news: A 30-year-old documentary-maker was killed in a collision between two motorcycles near south Delhi’s Panchsheel Enclave, police said on Wednesday (November 1). The incident occurred on Saturday (October 28) at about 9:30 pm, they said, adding that Piyush Pal was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died during treatment on Tuesday (October 31).

A call regarding the incident was received at Hauz Khas police station at 10:11 pm. When police reached the spot, the two motorcycle riders- Pal and Bunty (26)- were found to be shifted to different hospitals, a senior police officer said. The accident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera in which Pal’s motorcycle is seen hitting a bike being driven by Bunty, who works as a driver in Gurugram.

CCTV footage of road accident:

"On the statement of Bunty and analysis of CCTV footage, an FIR was registered against the offending bike rider. But on Tuesday, around 6:00 pm, we got information about Pal’s death," the officer said.

Meanwhile, Pal’s friend Sunny Bose alleged that Bunty's motorcycle hit the victim’s bike from the rear. "This is totally strange to know that the police registered a case against Piyush. We lost our friend who just celebrated his birthday two months ago on September 15,” Bose told media.

“He was wearing an expensive helmet. He was the one who was lying in a pool of blood for more than 20 minutes. No one had come forward to help him. People gathered there just to click pictures and record videos, it was when a bike taxi aggregator along with three other men picked him up and rushed him to a nearby hospital," he said.

Piyush was probably returning home from his swimming classes. His bike speed was normal when he was about to make a left turn, another bike hit him from the rear, Bose alleged.

Know more about the incident:

"The entire incident took place at about 9.30 pm. And people took him to the hospital after half an hour. His life could have been saved, if people helped him out on time,” he said. "Pal's mobile phone was ringing till 10 pm, but later it was showing off. A Go-Pro camera which he used to record video for his work purpose is also missing. We are not looking for any compensation from anyone, we only want justice," Bose said.

"Sunny was survived by his father, mother and a sister. His father has a shop at Chittaranjan Park market. His dream was to make a documentary on the life of crew members of Bollywood how they survive in Mumbai and their daily routine," he said.

The senior police officer said another First Infomation Report (FIR) has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life, etc.) of the IPC against Bunty.

(With agencies inputs)

