Delhi: 29-year-old woman sub-inspector ends life at home in Rohini, police probe on Delhi: As per officials, a distress call alerted the police about a possible suicide at a residence in Rohini. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered Savita hanging from a ceiling fan.

New Delhi:

A 29-year-old woman sub-inspector with the Delhi Police was found dead at her residence in Rohini on Friday (July 25), in what authorities have described as a case of suicide.

Deceased identified as 2021-batch officer Savita

The deceased has been identified as Savita, a native of Chhara village in Haryana's Jhajjar district. She was serving at Aman Vihar Police Station and was part of the 2021 recruitment batch. Her residence was located in Sector-11, Rohini.

Brother found her hanging, broke into room

According to officials, police received a call reporting the suspected suicide of a woman at a residential flat in Rohini. Upon reaching the scene, it was revealed that Savita was found hanging from a ceiling fan. Her brother, sensing something was wrong, broke through the 'jaali' (metal grill) of her room to gain entry and brought her down in an attempt to save her.

Investigation underway

Police have launched an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident. “Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC are underway to ascertain the exact cause and reasons behind the death,” said an official.

No suicide note recovered so far

As of now, no suicide note has been recovered from the scene. The reasons behind Savita’s extreme step remain unknown. Authorities are expected to question family members, friends, and colleagues as part of the investigation.

More details are awaited in this regard.