Congress blames AAP for poor performance in Delhi Lok Sabha elections

The Congress party has attributed its failure to secure any seats in Delhi during the recent Lok Sabha elections to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a party source informed citing the findings of a fact-finding committee report submitted to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

It is pertinent to note that, following its poor performance in several states during the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party had formed a fact-finding committee to investigate the reasons behind the losses. Recently, the committee submitted a two-page report to Kharge, which not only outlined the causes of defeat in Delhi but also provided suggestions for improvement.

Lack of Coordination Between AAP and Congress Agents

Significantly, the report highlighted that one of the key reasons for the candidates' defeats was the lack of support from the Aam Aadmi Party. During meetings with committee leaders, Congress candidates had reported that AAP did not instruct its cadre to work for Congress candidates during the election period. They said, this lack of directive resulted in poor coordination between AAP and Congress agents at polling booths on voting day.

In addition to the lack of support from AAP, the report also pointed to the absence of a robust organizational structure within the Congress party as a significant factor contributing to the defeat. The fact-finding committee noted that the defection of Delhi Congress leader Amrendra Singh Lovely to the BJP had a detrimental impact on the party.



