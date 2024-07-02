Kharge hits back at PM Modi over 'tumse na ho payega' jibe: 'People said same thing to your govt in election'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday (July 2) hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his scathing criticism of the party during his address in the Lok Sabha in which he said “tumse na ho payega”, and stated that the people of the country have said the same thing to the BJP government in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha Elections.

Prime Minister Modi mounted a stinging counterattack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi as he mocked him as "balak buddhi" (childish mind), accusing him of linking Hindus with violence and making false claims in Lok Sabha. PM Modi also sought stringent action against Gandhi to protect parliamentary democracy.

Replying to discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lower House, Modi said the Congress and its "ecosystem" are working day and night to impress upon people that the BJP-led NDA has been defeated in the elections despite voters handing his government a historic third-term for stability and continuity.

Kharge reacts

Kharge slammed PM Modi for calling the party “parasite”, claiming that the Prime Minister had used the term for farmers as well in 2021.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said, "The way you mentioned 'Tumse Na Ho Payega' in your speech of two hours and twenty four minutes, 140 crore Indians had have said the same thing to your government in this election.

The farmers who provide food to us voted against your false promises of 'doubling their income' and said - 'Tumse na ho payega (You are not up to it)'," he said. Crores of youth wandering from door to door voted against the BJP's claims of providing "two crore jobs annually" and said "tumse na ho payega", Kharge said.

"The Dalits, Adivasis, backward, minority and poor sections of this country voted against your slogan of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' and said 'tumse na ho payega'," Kharge said. He further said every victimised woman in the country, troubled by the constant violence, oppression and character assassination, while voting against the 'Beti Bachao' advertising slogan, said "tumse na ho payega".

"Every member of every lower and middle class family in the country voted against your slogan of 'good days' and said 'tumse na ho payega'," Kharge said.

Millions of harassed and devastated small traders voted against the BJP's USD5 trillion economy kite-flying and said "tumse na ho payega", he said.

"Modi ji, you have insulted the mandate. Understand the sentiments of the people, give up dictatorship!" the Congress president said.

What had PM Modi said in Lok Sabha?

In his address during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, Modi said, "A person with a child's mind doesn't know what to say and how to behave...he (Rahul Gandhi) sometimes winks inside the Lok Sabha...the country now knows him well. The entire country is now telling him -- tumse na ho payega (you are not up to it)."

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | PM Modi in Lok Sabha takes veiled jibe at Rahul Gandhi, describes him as child: 'Tumse na ho payega'