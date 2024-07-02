Tuesday, July 02, 2024
     
PM Modi in Lok Sabha takes veiled jibe at Rahul Gandhi, describes him as 'child'

PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha asked the Opposition to accept the people's mandate and not to portray its defeat as a win. He took a veiled jibe at Rahul Gandhi.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Updated on: July 02, 2024 17:17 IST
PM Modi in Lok Sabha
Image Source : SANSAD TV PM Modi in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (July 2) took a veiled jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and described him as a "child".

"This is the third biggest defeat in the history of Congress. It would have been better if Congress had accepted its defeat and respected the mandate of the people but they are busy doing some 'Sirsasana' and Congress and its ecosystem are trying to establish in the minds of the citizens of India that they have defeated us...Bachhe ka mann behlane ka kaam chal raha hai," he said.

More to follow...

