Rajya Sabha Chair expunges Kharge’s remarks on PM poll speeches, RSS: 'Is it crime to be member...' | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : SANSAD TV Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and LoP Mallikarjun Kharge

Parliament Session: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday (July 1) expunged Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge’s criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s poll speeches and allegations against BJP’s ideological parent RSS. Dhankhar came in defence of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) describing it an organisation “working tirelessly for the nation”. The verbal exchange between Kharge and the Chairman came during the former’s speech in the Upper House of Parliament on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address.

During his address, Kharge cited the comments made by the Prime Minister in his election rallies and put forth the number of times when PM Modi referred to minorities and Pakistan.

Chair asks Kharge to authenticate claims

The Chairman asked the LoP to authenticate his assertions. Kharge showed the newspaper cuttings in response, to which Dhankhar refused to accept the newspaper clippings.

Kharge was supported by his party colleague and former finance minister P Chidambaram who asked how an Opposition MP could authenticate what the prime minister has said other than by citing news reports.

The Chair, however, did not accept the arguments and expunged the remarks made by Kharge from the records.

Kharge stressed that he only meant to highlight the “divisive nature” of the Prime Minister’s speeches, while also noting that no other prime minister before Modi had ever made such remarks.

In his nearly 90-minute speech, which also saw several interventions by the treasury benches and intervention by the Chair, Kharge repeatedly referred to the RSS and personalities associated with it. Talking about the education system in the country, Kharge made certain allegations regarding the RSS.

Dhankhar on RSS

Hailing the RSS, Dhankhar said the comments stood expunged as it was not fair to level allegations against the RSS, an organisation engaged in nationalistic activities.

"Is it a crime to be a member of an organisation? You are saying a particular person is a member of the RSS, is that in itself a crime? The RSS is an organisation working for the nation. They have a lot of intelligent people," Dhankhar added.

Kharge cited a remark by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Manipur but that too was expunged, with Dhankar saying the Congress leader was contradicting himself.

Leader of the House and BJP president J P Nadda too objected to the remarks made by Kharge. He said the Congress leader had no knowledge about the RSS and whatever Kharge was saying about the organisation was regrettable.

"You are bashing an organisation which is working tirelessly for the nation," Dhankhar said.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Dhankhar 'pained' as LoP Kharge enters Rajya Sabha Well to protest: 'First time in history...'

ALSO READ | 'Opposition talks about common man while PM Modi does only his Mann Ki Baat': Kharge in Rajya Sabha