Cold wave continues to grip Delhi, temperatures likely to drop to 5 degrees Celsius

Follow us on Image Source : PTI People warm themselves around a bonfire on a winter morning

Delhi weather update: A cold wave continues to grip the national capital on Wednesday morning, with temperatures expected to drop to 5 degrees Celsius in the coming days. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) seven-day forecast for Delhi, the minimum temperature will start dipping from Wednesday, and by Friday, it is expected to drop to 5 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature is expected to plunge to 8 degrees Celsius for the day whilst the maximum temperature is anticipated to remain at 16 degrees Celsius, along with very dense fog, as per the IMD. The relative humidity stands at 42 per cent, and wind speeds are notably high at 42 km/h, contributing to the chilly conditions.

Dense fog in Delhi

A dense layer of fog blanketed the national capital, resulting in reduced visibility, and disrupting daily life and travel. The sharp drop in temperatures, combined with icy winds, has disrupted normal life. Residents across the city were seen gathering around bonfires to combat the plummeting temperatures.

Delhi Airport also issued an advisory as low visibility procedures were being followed due to dense fog in the city. It said that all flight operations were currently normal, but asked passengers to contact the concerned airline to check the updated status of their flights.

"While landing and take offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III A compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned to check the updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," it said.

The biting cold weather in Delhi has driven many homeless individuals to seek refuge in night shelters scattered across the city. Visuals from areas like Sarai Kale Khan, Ram Leela Maidan, and Nigam Bodh Ghat show these shelters filled to capacity, with every bed occupied.

To support the homeless during this harsh winter, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has established 235 pagoda tents as additional shelters. Night shelters have also been arranged in various key locations, including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and under the Nizamuddin flyover. Meanwhile, residents across the city were seen gathering around bonfires to combat the plummeting temperatures.

GRAP III revoked in Delhi

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital continued in the 'very poor' category as the AQI was above 300 at 7 am in the morning, as per the data of the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday revoked curbs under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR after the region witnessed a dip in air pollution levels owing to favourable meteorological conditions, especially improved wind speed. However, restrictions under Stage 1 and Stage 2 of GRAP remain in place across Delhi-NCR.

The decision comes after the Sub-Committee on GRAP reviewed the air quality data and the IMD/IITM forecasts, noting a downward trend in AQI levels.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’, and 401-500 ‘severe’.

Also Read: Delhi weather updates: Temperature likely to drop this week | Check IMD's prediction

Also Read: Delhi NCR to witness rainfall in these areas today, IMD shares update | Check here