Delhi NCR to witness rainfall in these areas today, IMD shares update

Cold wave in Delhi NCR will intensify further as rainfall is expected in several regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall over the next few hours in several parts including Rohini, Dwarka, Palam, IGI Airport, among others. As per the morning visuals, dense fog was witnessed in several parts of the National capital.

Delhi rains today in these areas

As per the IMD weather prediction, light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning is expected to occur in regions like Badili, Mundaka, Pashchim Vihar, Rajauri Garden, Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Dwarka, Palam, IGI Airport, Ayanagar, Deramandi.

In NCR, rainfall is expected in Gurugram, Manesar, Karnal, Panipat, Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Kosali, Rewari, Bawal (Haryana). Light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Sohana (Haryana) Saharanpur, Shamli, Kandhla, Baraut, Bagpat, Khekra (U.P.) during next 2 hours.

Hail storm/Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy rainfall and lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places of Delhi ( Jafarpur, Nazafgarh,), NCR ( Bahadurgarh) during next 1 hour, IMD said.

Delhi temperature

As per the data of the India Meteorological Department, Delhi recorded 11.4 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am on Monday. The MeT Department has predicted the minimum temperature for the day is 11 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 18 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital continued in the 'very poor' category as the AQI stood at 316 at 6 am in the morning, as per the data of the Central Pollution Control Board.

GRAP III revoked in Delhi

On Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked the Stage-III actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR following a significant improvement in the air quality index (AQI). However, the Stage-I and Stage-II measures will remain in effect, officials said on Sunday.

The decision comes after the Sub-Committee on GRAP reviewed the air quality data and the IMD/IITM forecasts, noting a downward trend in AQI levels.

On Sunday, fifty-one trains were delayed and several flights re-scheduled as dense fog enveloped the national capital, reducing visibility to zero