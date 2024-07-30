Coaching centre deaths: Delhi LG announces Rs 10 lakh compensation to victim's kin, assures action within 24

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena

Delhi coaching centre deaths: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of each of the three victims who died after the basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar was flooded and assured action against officials of Delhi Fire Services (DFS), police, and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) responsible for the incident within 24 hours.

According to a Raj Niwas statement, Saxena who visited the coaching hub of Old Rajinder Nagar and interacted with students protesting over the incident. The LG interacted with some of the students, even as "go back" slogans were raised by some protesters. Slogans against the MCD and Delhi Police were also raised by the agitated students.

MHA constitutes committee to probe Rau's IAS Study Circle tragedy

The Ministry of Home Affairs has constituted a committee to probe the tragic incident that claimed the lives of three IAS aspirants. The committee will inquire into the reasons, fix responsibility, suggest measures and recommend policy changes.

In a post on X, the Spokesperson of the Union Home Ministry said, "The committee will include the Additional Secretary of MoHUA, Principal Secretary (Home), Delhi Govt, Special CP, Delhi Police, Fire Advisor and Joint Secretary, MHA as the Convener." The committee will have to submit its report in 30 days, it added.

Earlier in the day, the Tis Hazari Court sent five arrested accused to 14-day judicial custody. The accused include four co-owners of the property and an SUV driver who damaged the gate, which led to gushing rainwater in the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle. Delhi Police has arrested seven accused so far. The other two were coaching owner and coordinator, who were also sent to judicial custody after being arrested by the Police.

Delhi Police serves notice to MCD

Meanwhile, continuing with the probe, the Delhi Police also wrote to MCD seeking information about the steps taken by it in desilting. "A notice has been served to the MCD seeking information in the investigation of a case registered in connection with the death of three students at a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar on July 27," the Delhi Police stated in a release.

The Police have also asked for details on whether any complaints were filed against the coaching institute with the civic agency and what actions were taken in response. "We may question MCD officials about desilting of drains and the clearance certificate issued by them to the Rau's IAS Study Circle, where three students died due to the flooding of a basement being used as a library," a senior police officer stated.

(With PTI inputs)

