Delhi coaching centre deaths: MHA constitutes committee to probe Rau's IAS Study Circle tragedy

In a fresh update on the Delhi coaching centre deaths case, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday constituted a committee to probe the tragic incident that claimed the lives of three IAS aspirants. The committee will inquire into the reasons, fix responsibility, suggest measures and recommend policy changes.

In a post on X, the Spokesperson of the Union Home Ministry said, "The committee will include the Additional Secretary of MoHUA, Principal Secretary (Home), Delhi Govt, Special CP, Delhi Police, Fire Advisor and Joint Secretary, MHA as the Convener." The committee will have to submit its report in 30 days, it added.

Seven accused arrested, sent to judicial custody

Earlier in the day, the Tis Hazari Court sent five arrested accused to 14-day judicial custody. The accused include four co-owners of the property and an SUV driver who damaged the gate, which led to gushing rainwater in the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle. Delhi Police has arrested seven accused so far. The other two were coaching owner and coordinator, who were also sent to judicial custody after being arrested by the Police.

Delhi Police serves notice to MCD

Meanwhile, continuing with the probe, the Delhi Police also wrote to MCD seeking information about the steps taken by it in desilting. "A notice has been served to the MCD seeking information in the investigation of a case registered in connection with the death of three students at a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar on July 27," the Delhi Police stated in a release.

The Police have also asked for details on whether any complaints were filed against the coaching institute with the civic agency and what actions were taken in response. "We may question MCD officials about desilting of drains and the clearance certificate issued by them to the Rau's IAS Study Circle, where three students died due to the flooding of a basement being used as a library," a senior police officer stated.

