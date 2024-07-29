Delhi's comprehensive drain desilting plan file pending with Saurabh Bharadwaj for months: Report

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

A file of a proposed comprehensive plan for desilting of drains in Delhi had been pending with Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj for months, the news agency PTI reported, based on its sources. The comprehensive plan was prepared by a three-member committee including, the MCD commissioner, PWD principal secretary and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO. However, Saurabh Bharadwaj had claimed that the file had been approved on April 29 this year and was to be implemented after Monsoon. This revelation comes in the wake of three IAS aspirants' death in the basement of a coaching institute in Old Rajinder Nagar on Saturday due to rainwater flooding.

Earlier today, Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Bharadwaj held a press conference. During the conference, Bharadwaj attacked the Delhi Chief Secretary and other officials claiming that they ignored the desilting of drains even as he raised the issue in his official correspondence since February this year. On the other hand, the sources said that the file has been pending since August 2023.

Proposal formulated in August, 2023

The file included a proposal for managing 18 main drains under a unified authority for desilting and maintenance. Notably, a workshop of the Delhi government's different departments was held in July 2023 by the Chief Secretary. Upon deliberations, the 3-member committee was constituted which formulated a comprehensive proposal on August 7, 2023.

On August 8, 2023. the proposal was put up with the joint signature of all three officers to the Chief Secretary. Later, the proposal was sent to CM Arvind Kejriwal and Bharadwaj on August 21, 2023. The sources said that Bharadwaj sent the file back to the Principal Secretary (Irrigation and Flood Control) after five months asking for a meeting of all stakeholders and a presentation. On April 8, 2024, the file was again sent to the minister and the proposal has been pending since then.

Bharadwaj refutes claim

However, Bharadwaj refuted the claim. Taking to X, he said, "LG Office is claiming the decision is awaited as the file is pending with the Minister. They should know that file was approved long back. Even Order has been issued vide F.16(918)/UD/W/2024/021769737/2545 - 2575 dated 29 April, 2024 with the Subject as 'Order assigning the responsibility, management and operation of twenty-two (22) open drains which out falls in river Yamuna to I&FC, Department as a single agency'. And this will be implemented post Monsoons. Right now, respective agencies have to take care of desilting their drains."

