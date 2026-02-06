CM Rekha Gupta says her govt will improve infrastructure, health facilities for a 'Developed Delhi' Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said all sections of people, including youth, students, and workers in Delhi will be involved in making Delhi better. She also emphasised the need for transparency and a foolproof mechanism in all schemes related to the poor sections.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said that her government will keep improving the city's infrastructure and health facilities and take people along in its journey to a 'Developed Delhi'."Every single work that should be done in Delhi--as the capital of the country--we will bring all of that and take the public along," Rekha Gupta said in an interview with ANI.

Talking about efforts for Viksit Bharat and "Developed Delhi", she said, "Our entire country is moving towards one hundred years of independence. In 2047, with this vision of 'Developed India' and 'Developed Delhi,' when I talk, I understand that today the youth of our country is also becoming aware. They are also understanding their responsibility, and continuously I see many NGOs or many platforms where youth are coming forward and working. This is showing that people want a direction now."

'Disha' and 'Dasha' should change

"And both 'Disha' (direction) and 'Dasha' (condition) should change. And this is the right opportunity when the government also does its work and the public also understands its responsibility. And I believe that we will make Delhi a model," she added.

She said all sections of people, including youth, students, and workers in Delhi will be involved in making Delhi better. She also emphasised the need for transparency and a foolproof mechanism in all schemes related to the poor sections.

"For a poor person, whether it's a school or such a hospital, we will have to work with great transparency. Full-proof schemes will have to be brought, with time, so that no one's right is denied anywhere. And I believe the government will make very strict rules on this--whether it's a hospital or a school--we will work on that and also increase our health infrastructure so that every person gets treatment," she said.

No person should lose life due to lack of treatment

The Delhi Chief Minister said no person in the city should lose their life due to a lack of treatment."For our entire health care--whether it's primary or our higher hospitals--we are trying to have better machinery, doctors, everything....the previous governments always said 'there is no budget, no budget'. For the first time, to fix the financial system of Delhi, we signed an MoU with the Reserve Bank of India," she said.

It should be noted that the Delhi Government last month signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Reserve Bank of India, bringing the national capital under the RBI's full banking, cash management and debt framework.

Financial outlay for city will be effectively used

CM Rekha Gupta said that the financial outlay for the national capital will be effectively used for creating infrastructure, including schools, roads, flyovers, and colleges. She said Delhi will not have to look back due to lack of money and also referred to the support of the Central government.

Answering a query on women's empowerment, the Chief Minister said it has been a long journey for women. She referred to initiatives such as "Beti Bachao" and said the country is moving in the right direction.

