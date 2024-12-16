Cleanest air in Delhi in December first time in nine years | Check CPCB data on AQI

Follow us on Image Source : X Delhi breathes clean air in December

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed that Delhi has recorded its cleanest first half of December ever since the compilation of air quality index (AQI) started in 2015. The national capital recorded “very poor” air day in the first half of the month and no “severe” air day.

According to the CPCB data, there were six "moderate” air days in Delhi, which is the highest number for December. The national capital witnessed eight “poor” air days.

Delhi’s average AQI in December was 238

The average AQI between December 1 and December 15 in Delhi was 238, the lowest ever for December. It is the first time the AQI dipped below to 300-mark in nine years. In the last nine years, the average AQI in the first half of December has been over 300.

Earlier, the lowest average AQI in the first half of December was 301, in 2022 against average AQI 327 for the corresponding period last year.

Delhi breathed the cleanest air in six years

Earlier, a report was published in August which also showed improvement in air quality in the national capital. Delhi recorded its cleanest Air Quality Index for any day between January 1 and August 8 during the period from 2018 to 2024.

According to the Centre's air quality panel CAQM, Delhi breathed the cleanest air with an AQI of 53 on August 8, 2024.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in the national capital region and adjoining areas wrote on X, "Delhi recorded its cleanest Air Quality Index (AQI) for any day between January 1st and August 8th during the period from 2018 to 2024."

