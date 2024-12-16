Weather alert: IMD predicts cold wave, dense fog in THESE states | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

As winter grips most parts of the country, the cold wave conditions are prevailing and have been a cause of concern for many. The chilling cold weather has mostly affected northern, north-western and central parts of India. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted cold wave and dense fog conditions in several parts of India for December 16 and 17. Citizens are advised to keep a close tab on the weather conditions as temperature has dropped below 10 degrees Celsius in many states.

Cold Wave conditions

For today, the IMD has predicted that isolated parts of Madhya Pradesh may witness cold wave to severe cold wave conditions. While cold Wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Jammu Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Saurashtra & Kutch & Telangana. Moreover Cold day is predicted for isolated parts of West Madhya Pradesh.

For December 17 (Tuesday), the weather department has predicted cold wave to severe cold wave conditions at isolated places of East Rajasthan. Moreover, the cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Jammu Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, West Rajasthan & Madhya Pradesh.

Notably, severe cold wave conditions persist when the minimum temperature is less than or equals to 2 degrees Celsius to minimum temperature departure from normal is greater than or equal to -6.5 degrees Celsius.

On the other hand, cold wave conditions persists when the minimum temperature is less than or equals to 4 degrees Celsius to minimum temperature departure from normal is between -4.4 degrees Celsius and -6.4 degrees Celsius.

IMD predictions regarding fog

On December 16 (Monday), dense fog conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets of Delhi, Haryana-Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Punjab in night/morning hours.

On December 17, the similar conditions will prevail in isolated pockets of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh in night/morning hours.

This must be noted that in dense fog condition, the visibility is between 50-200 metres. Moreover, in moderate fog conditions the visibility reamains between 200-500 metres and in very dense fog conditions visibility gets redcued to less than 50 metres.