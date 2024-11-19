Chinese national, linked to Rs 100 crore cybercrime syndicate, arrested in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Chinese national Fang Chenjin

Delhi Police has arrested a Chinese national in connection to a Rs 43.5 lakh cyber fraud case, DCP Shahadra said. The man identified as Fang Chenjin was arrested by the Shahdara Cyber Police. Upon further investigation, Delhi Police found out that he was also linked to a scam worth Rs 100 crores, operated through a WhatsApp group across many states.

Providing details, DCP Shahdara, Prashant Gautam said, "The fraud was carried out through online stock trading scams orchestrated via WhatsApp groups, targeting individuals. Further investigation revealed that Fang Chenjin is linked to two other significant fraud cases involving cybercrime and money laundering in Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh."

As per the police, he was involved in online stock trading scams through WhatsApp groups. The arrest was made in connection to a complaint filed by Suresh Kolichiyil Achuthan in July. In his complaint, Achutan alleged that he was duped of Rs 43.5 lakh after being tricked into investing in fraudulent schemes presented as stock market training sessions. He also said that funds were transferred to multiple bank accounts controlled by the accused.

Further investigation revealed that the Chinese national is also involved in cybercrime and money laundering in UP and Andhra Pradesh. The Delhi cyber police also found that 17 other complaints were also linked to the same bank account.

How did the Police trace Chinese national?

During the investigation of Achuthan's case, details of bank accounts in which the duped money was transferred were obtained and call details of the suspect mobile number were also analysed. After a thorough investigation, and technical analysis the link connected to fraud. The team traced the funds to a bank account in the name of Maha Laxmi Traders located in Mundka, Delhi.

Further inquiry led the team to a registered mobile phone which in turn, led the team to Fang Chenjin. He was residing at Safdarjung Enclave, Delhi and was arrested after evidence, including a mobile phone and WhatsApp chat logs were recovered from his possession.

According to the police, the WhatsApp conversations between him and an associate made it clear that he was directing the fraudulent activities, including the recharge of the mobile number used in the scam.

(With inputs from agencies)