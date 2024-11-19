Tuesday, November 19, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Chinese national, linked to Rs 100 crore cybercrime syndicate, arrested in Delhi

Chinese national, linked to Rs 100 crore cybercrime syndicate, arrested in Delhi

Delhi's Shahadara Cyber Police arrested the Chinese national while investigating a complaint of a man duped of Rs 43.5 lakh. The course of the investigation revealed that he was running a syndicate of cybercrime through WhatsApp.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Published on: November 19, 2024 13:24 IST
Chinese national arrested in cyber fraud case
Image Source : ANI Chinese national Fang Chenjin

Delhi Police has arrested a Chinese national in connection to a Rs 43.5 lakh cyber fraud case, DCP Shahadra said. The man identified as Fang Chenjin was arrested by the Shahdara Cyber Police. Upon further investigation, Delhi Police found out that he was also linked to a scam worth Rs 100 crores, operated through a WhatsApp group across many states.

Providing details, DCP Shahdara, Prashant Gautam said, "The fraud was carried out through online stock trading scams orchestrated via WhatsApp groups, targeting individuals. Further investigation revealed that Fang Chenjin is linked to two other significant fraud cases involving cybercrime and money laundering in Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh."

As per the police, he was involved in online stock trading scams through WhatsApp groups. The arrest was made in connection to a complaint filed by Suresh Kolichiyil Achuthan in July. In his complaint, Achutan alleged that he was duped of Rs 43.5 lakh after being tricked into investing in fraudulent schemes presented as stock market training sessions. He also said that funds were transferred to multiple bank accounts controlled by the accused.

Further investigation revealed that the Chinese national is also involved in cybercrime and money laundering in UP and Andhra Pradesh. The Delhi cyber police also found that 17 other complaints were also linked to the same bank account.

How did the Police trace Chinese national?

During the investigation of Achuthan's case, details of bank accounts in which the duped money was transferred were obtained and call details of the suspect mobile number were also analysed. After a thorough investigation, and technical analysis the link connected to fraud. The team traced the funds to a bank account in the name of Maha Laxmi Traders located in Mundka, Delhi. 

Further inquiry led the team to a registered mobile phone which in turn, led the team to Fang Chenjin. He was residing at Safdarjung Enclave, Delhi and was arrested after evidence, including a mobile phone and WhatsApp chat logs were recovered from his possession. 

According to the police, the WhatsApp conversations between him and an associate made it clear that he was directing the fraudulent activities, including the recharge of the mobile number used in the scam.

(With inputs from agencies)

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Delhi News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement