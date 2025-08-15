Chhath Ghat, Yamuna cruise service: How CM Rekha Gupta plans to make Delhi a tourism hub CM Rekha Gupta said the Delhi government will soon launch a comprehensive tourism circuit linking Delhi’s most significant heritage landmarks, enabling visitors to experience the city’s cultural journey through a seamless and well-curated route.

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced several plans to make the national capital a tourism hub. Developing a 12-km-long 'Chhath Ghat', Yamuna cruise service and a tourism circuit are some of the major plans of the Rekha Gupta government to boost the tourism sector in the antional.

As per the Delhi CM, the Chhath Ghat along the Yamuna River, which will be one of the largest riverfront spaces in the country and is expected to welcome lakhs of devotees during Chhath Puja and other major events.

To further revitalise the riverfront, regular Yamuna Aarti will also be organised, she said. The Delhi CM made these announcements while speaking at an Independence Day celebration, according to an official statement.

Comprehensive tourism circuit soon

The Delhi government will soon launch a comprehensive tourism circuit linking Delhi’s most significant heritage landmarks, enabling visitors to experience the city’s cultural journey through a seamless and well-curated route.

This initiative will integrate historic forts, monuments, museums and cultural centres into a tourism experience that would reflect Delhi’s past and the present.

Plans underway to introduce Yamuna cruise service

Plans are also underway to introduce a state-of-the-art Yamuna cruise service, offering tourists a scenic journey through the city’s cultural and spiritual heart, she said.

The Delhi CM further added that the national capital will not only preserve its historic grandeur but also embrace modern infrastructure to attract both domestic and international visitors.

“These tourism projects will not only strengthen our economy but also give every visitor a deeper, more soulful connection to our capital," she said.

Delhi to become a global hub for tourism, education

The chief minister also spoke about her vision to make Delhi a global hub for tourism, education and healthcare and emphasised that both the government’s efforts and citizens' involvement were needed to transform Delhi.

"...this change will only be possible with your support. I have two appeals to every Delhiite: First, plant a tree in the name of your living or late mother. Second, let us give Delhi freedom from garbage. Until 15 August 2026, let us pledge not to litter on roads or in public places, and work together for a clean, beautiful city," she said.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read:

Rekha Gupta announces Independence Day gifts: Rs 5 meals at Atal Canteens, pucca houses for the poor