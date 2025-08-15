Rekha Gupta announces Independence Day gifts: Rs 5 meals at Atal Canteens, pucca houses for the poor Independence Day 2025: CM Rekha Gupta announced that the Delhi government will open Atal Canteens to provide meals at Rs 5 to the needy in Delhi.

New Delhi:

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Friday hoisted the national flag on Independence Day at the Mukhyamantri Seva Sadan and announced major makeover plan for the national capital. To increase availability of affordable meals to all, the chief minister announced the launch of an "Atal Canteen" where the needy can get meals for just Rs 5.

Meals at Rs 5 for needy in Delhi

"We're going to open Atal Canteens to provide meals atRs 5 for needy in Delhi, "Rekha Gupta said during 79th Independence Day speech.

Rekha Gupta vows to rejuvenate Yamuna River

The chief minister also made numerous promises to the people of Delhi and vowing to rejuvenate Yamuna River, she said, “Delhi government will provide pucca house to every slum resident in city.”

"I extend my best wishes on the occasion of Independence Day. Let this celebration of Independence Day add new dimensions, new chapters to the upcoming India and let all of us Indians together take our India forward and make it a world leader," Rekha Gupta said in her speech.

Check other announcements made by CM Rekha Gupta:

She said the Education Bill will regulate private school fees notified after being passed by Delhi Assembly.

CM Rekha Gupta added that the Delhi government will form welfare board for gig workers and will ensure their well-being.

She added, “Our first resolve is that Mother Yamuna will be clean, Mother Yamuna will flow unhindered, and Mother Yamuna will give life again.

She stated that, “On the very first day, our government implemented the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi, and so far, 4.5 lakh people have registered for it.

