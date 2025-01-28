Chhatarpur Assembly Election 2025: Triangular contest in 'battle of Tanwars' | Who has the edge?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Brahm Singh Tanwar (AAP) Vs Kartar Singh Tanwar (BJP) Vs Rajender Singh Tanwar (Congress)

Chhatarpur Assembly Election 2025: The Chhatarpur Assembly Election 2025 is set to witness a fascinating triangular contest in what is being dubbed the "battle of Tanwars." Kartar Singh Tanwar, who won the seat in 2020 on the AAP ticket and joined the BJP last year, is contesting the election on the BJP ticket this year. The rivalry will be keenly watched, as the outcome will depend on the candidates' popularity, party dynamics, and voter preferences in 2025.

Key candidates

Chhatarpur Assembly Constituency has witnessed keen political contests over the years, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) being the major contenders. The key candidates for the Chhatarpur seat this year are AAP candidate Brahm Singh Tanwar, BJP leader Kartar Singh Tanwar, Rajender Singh Tanwar from Congress among others.



Interestingly, Kartar Singh Tanwar, who won the Chattarpur seat on the AAP ticket in the 2020 elections, joined the BJP in July 2024. In October 2024, BJP leader Brahm Singh Tanwar, who was the former MLA from the same constituency joined the Aam Aadmi Party. Both parties have given tickets to the turncoats from the Chattarpur seat.

Chhatarpur Assembly Constituency

The Chhatarpur Assembly constituency is one of the 70 constituencies in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 46 of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Chhatarpur is part of the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency along with nine other Assembly segments, namely, Bijwasan, Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar, Deoli, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, Palam, Badarpur and Mehrauli. Chhatarpur constituency came into existence in 2008 as a part of the implementation of the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission of India constituted in 2002.

Chhatarpur is situated in the southern part of Delhi, known for its mix of urban and semi-urban areas. The constituency includes parts of Chhatarpur, Mehrauli, and nearby areas. It is well-connected by road and metro networks, with proximity to historical landmarks like the Qutub Minar and Mehrauli Archaeological Park. According to the 2011 Census, it had a population of around 99,519, with a male population of 53% and female population of 47%. The literacy rate stands at 69%, with male literacy at 75% and female literacy at 62%.

Chhatarpur Constituency Demographic Profile

In 2020, the total number of voters in the Chhatarpur constituency was 141,283 voters, comprising 79,597 male voters and 61,674 female voters. There were 312 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Chhatarpur in 2020 was 156, consisting of 141 men and 15 women.

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Chhatarpur constituency was 124,640. Out of this, 72,334 voters were male, and 51,739 were female. There were 567 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Chhatarpur in 2015 was 156, consisting of 136 men and 20 women.

What happened in the 2020 and 2015 Assembly Elections?

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Kartar Singh Tanwar of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged victorious in the Chhatarpur constituency, securing 69,411 votes, which accounted for 49.13% of the total votes. Despite a decrease of 5.16% from the previous election, his win marked a significant achievement for the party. Brahm Singh Tanwar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finished as the runner-up with 65,691 votes, or 46.15%, showing an increase of 9.71% in his vote share. Satish Lohia from the Indian National Congress (INC) received 3,874 votes (2.74%), while Suraj Bharti of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got 369 votes (0.26%). Rana Sujeet Singh of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) secured 177 votes (0.13%).

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Kartar Singh Tanwar of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the Chhatarpur constituency with a significant margin, securing 67,644 votes, which accounted for 54.29% of the total votes. This represented a substantial increase of 34.10% compared to the previous election. Brahm Singh Tanwar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finished as the runner-up with 45,405 votes, or 36.44%, experiencing a decrease of 8.63% in his vote share. Balram Singh Tanwar of the Indian National Congress (INC) received 9,339 votes, or 7.49%, which marked a decline of 23.04% in his support. Amit Vaid from the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) garnered 627 votes (0.50%), while Bijender from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) secured 503 votes (0.40%), showing a drop of 1.86%. Archana Yadav from the Socialist Party (SS) received 98 votes, or 0.07%, a slight decrease of 0.09%.