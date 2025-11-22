Caught on cam: Spider-man style robbery shocks Delhi's Bhajanpura residents, jewellery and cash stolen The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the high-profile break-in. Authorities are thoroughly reviewing the CCTV footage and gathering evidence to identify and apprehend the audacious burglar, who used acrobatic tactics reminiscent of Spider-Man to gain access to home.

New Delhi:

In a daring and unusual burglary in the Ghonda area of Bhajanpura, Northeast Delhi, a thief executed a Spider-Man style break-in by using electric wires to swing into the balcony of a residence. The burglar stole gold jewellery worth over Rs 43 lakh, Rs 1.5 lakh in cash, and a mobile phone before fleeing the scene on November 20.

Incident caught on CCTV, use of narcotic spray suspected

The entire robbery was caught on CCTV camera footage, clearly showing the suspect swinging from electrical wires to enter the balcony. The family suspects that the thief used a narcotic spray inside the home, as none of the residents were awakened during the crime.

Police action and investigation

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into this high-profile break-in. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and collecting evidence to identify and apprehend the audacious thief who employed acrobatic tactics reminiscent of Spider-Man.

This extraordinary case highlights new challenges in urban burglary where criminals adapt innovative entry methods, necessitating increased vigilance and advanced security measures from residents and law enforcement alike.​

Delhi Police bust illegal international call centre in Mehrauli

In a major crackdown under Operation CyHawk, Delhi Police raided an illegal international call centre operating from the third floor of a building in Mehrauli, South Delhi, arresting eight individuals alleged to be involved in sophisticated cyber fraud targeting foreign nationals.

Modus Operandi: Tech support impersonation and remote access scams

The call centre used VoIP-based communication, computer-generated phone numbers, misleading pop-up alerts, and remote access tools to trick victims into believing their computers were infected by malware. They then persuaded victims to call toll-free numbers, through which the gang took remote control of their systems and extracted money under the guise of providing technical support. Payments were collected mostly through gift cards of various denominations to conceal the money trail.

Seizures and forensic examination

Police seized 11 mobile phones, eight laptops with active foreign customer connections, three additional laptops containing crime-related data, 15 headsets, and two Wi-Fi routers. Cyber forensic experts examined the digital infrastructure onsite to gather crucial evidence linking the accused to extensive cyber fraud operations.

Accused and charges

Mohit Juneja led the call centre, assisted by associates Sarthak Sharma, Hitesh, Rehan, Pranav, Abhishek, Manav Taneja, and a woman. Seven accused were produced before court and remanded in police custody. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology Act.

Ongoing probe and broader impact

Authorities are tracing the money trail, identifying associated bank accounts, and investigating links to wider cyber-fraud networks. The Delhi Police reiterated their commitment to cracking down on cybercrime and protecting citizens from online fraud, emphasising continued vigilance and enforcement across the capital.