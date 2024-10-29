Tuesday, October 29, 2024
     
Car catches fire near Delhi's Patparganj flyover; no injuries reported | WATCH

A Swift Dzire caught fire under Delhi's Patparganj flyover, quickly reduced to ashes, but no injuries were reported.

Edited By: Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee New Delhi Published on: October 29, 2024 20:14 IST
Swift Dzire Catches Fire.
Image Source : INDIA TV Swift Dzire Catches Fire.

A Swift Dzire car caught fire under the Patparganj flyover in Delhi, quickly engulfing the vehicle in flames. Eyewitnesses were stunned as the car was reduced to ashes in a matter of moments.

The fire department responded promptly and managed to extinguish the blaze, preventing it from spreading to nearby vehicles and structures. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of vehicle maintenance and safety measures. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

 

