Car catches fire near Delhi's Patparganj flyover; no injuries reported | WATCH

A Swift Dzire car caught fire under the Patparganj flyover in Delhi, quickly engulfing the vehicle in flames. Eyewitnesses were stunned as the car was reduced to ashes in a matter of moments.

The fire department responded promptly and managed to extinguish the blaze, preventing it from spreading to nearby vehicles and structures. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of vehicle maintenance and safety measures. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.