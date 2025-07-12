Four-storey building collapses in Delhi's Seelampur, several feared trapped, rescue ops underway According to the Delhi Fire Department, the collapsed structure was built on a plot measuring approximately 30–35 square yards. So far, three to four individuals have been pulled out from the debris and taken to the hospital for treatment.

New Delhi:

In a tragic incident, a four-storey building collapsed on Thursday in Delhi’s Seelampur area, prompting an urgent rescue operation by the Delhi Fire Service and police personnel. The incident took place in Gali No. 5 of Janata Colony in the Welcome locality.

According to the Delhi Fire Department, the collapsed structure was built on a plot measuring approximately 30–35 square yards. So far, three to four individuals have been pulled out from the debris and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Seven fire tenders rushed to spot

It is feared that more people may still be trapped under the debris. Seven fire tenders have been deployed at the site as rescue operations continue. Local residents have also joined in to help clear the debris and assist emergency teams.

"We received a call around 7:30 am about a three-story building collapse in Gali No. 5 in the Welcome area. 7 members of a family who lived here, have been rescued. The operation to rescue others is underway. Police, NDRF, civil defence, and locals are working on the spot... 3-4 people are feared trapped... Locals have helped a lot in the rescue operations." Additional DCP, North-East District, Sandeep Lamba said. The cause of the collapse remains unclear at this time.

Walkthrough with the NDRF team and locals' reactions

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and administrative teams are struggling to clear the debris due to the extremely narrow lanes in the area. Authorities have confirmed that several people are still believed to be trapped under the rubble.

During a walkthrough with the NDRF team, the scale of the damage became apparent. Locals assisting in the rescue efforts described the moment of the collapse.

Neighbours recalled hearing a loud noise similar to a bomb blast early in the morning, followed by the building’s sudden collapse.

One neighbour attributed the collapse to a recent earthquake that occurred two days ago, suggesting it may have structurally weakened the already fragile building. A woman who witnessed the incident broke down in tears while sharing the tragic scene she witnessed unfold.

List of injured shifted to hospitals

The following individuals injured in the Welcome Colony building collapse have been shifted to hospitals for treatment. Those admitted to JPC Hospital include Parvez (32), his brother Naved (19), and Parvez’s wife Siza (21).

Also receiving treatment at the same hospital are Deepa (56) and her husband Govind (60), along with their son Ravi Kashyap (27) and his wife Jyoti (27). Meanwhile, 14-month-old Ahmad, son of Parvez, has been admitted to GTB Hospital.