Brother-sister duo found dead in Delhi's Dilshad Garden flat, police suspect suicide It took place in Pocket D of Dilshad Garden, Delhi and came to the light after Seemapuri police received a PCR call about a foul smell emanating from a flat.

New Delhi:

In a shocking incident, the bodies of two siblings were found hanging inside a locked flat in east Delhi’s Dilshad Garden area in a suspected death by suicide case, an police official said on Sunday.

It took place in Pocket D of Dilshad Garden, Delhi and came to the light after Seemapuri police received a PCR call about a foul smell emanating from a flat. Upon reaching the location, officers found the apartment locked from inside.

Bodies discovered hanging inside

Police forced entry and discovered the bodies of two siblings — Viresh Kumar Tomar, 32, and his sister Chinki, 30, — hanging from the ceiling. According to officials, the siblings had been living in the rented flat since 2021. They were originally from Fatehpur Chak in Uttar Pradesh.

"They discovered the bodies of Viresh Kumar Tomar (32) and his sister Chinki (30) hanging from the ceiling," said an officer.

Preliminary probe suggests suicide

A crime team and forensic experts were summoned to inspect the flat. The entire scene was documented and videographed. No suicide note was found at the location.

Police suspect that the deaths may be a case of suicide, but officials emphasized that all possible angles are being thoroughly investigated. The bodies have been sent for postmortem to determine the exact cause and time of death.

Investigation underway

"Other facts are being verified. We are speaking to neighbours and the landlord to gather more information about the deceased and their background," an officer said. Further investigation is currently underway.

