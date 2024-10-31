Delhi: BJP leader Brahm Singh Tanwar joins Aam Aadmi Party ahead of assembly polls

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal along with Brahm Singh Tanwar

Political developments continue to intensify in the national capital ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections scheduled for February 2025. After a major change has already taken place in the city with the appointment of AAP's Atishi as Chief Minister, succeeding Arvind Kejriwal, another significant development has emerged with party leaders switching sides. Months after AAP’s sitting Chhatarpur MLA, Kartar Singh Tanwar, quit the party to join the BJP, a cross-political development surfaced on Thursday, as the former BJP MLA from the same constituency joined the Aam Aadmi Party.





Speaking on the development, AAP convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Brahm Singh Tanwar, who is a prominent figure in Delhi politics, has joined AAP today. He has served as an MLA from Chhatarpur and Mehrauli and has been serving the people of Delhi for the past 50 years. He has played a key role in Delhi's development. He left the BJP today to join the AAP."





Further, Tanwar, explaining his move, stated that he was inspired by Arvind Kejriwal and felt he could contribute more to Delhi's progress with AAP. "I felt that I would be able to work more effectively for Delhi in AAP. Besides, I was inspired by Arvind Kejriwal, which led me to join this party," said Brahm Singh Tanwar.