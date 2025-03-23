Delhi: Teen boy and girl found hanging from tree in Deer Park, police suspect suicide The crime team was called for inspection and the bodies have been shifted to the mortuary. Further proceedings are under progress.

Delhi shocker: A teenage boy and girl were found hanging from a tree in Deer Park, located in the Hauz Khas area of southwest Delhi, on Sunday morning. According to police, initial investigations suggest it may be a case of suicide.

The police received a distress call at 6:31 am today from a 35-year-old security guard named Baljit Singh. "Upon arrival, police officers found that a boy and a girl were hanging from a tree branch using a common nylon rope. The boy, aged around 17 years, dressed in a black T-shirt and blue jeans, while the girl, also approximately of the same age, was wearing a green dress," said police.

Investigators are trying to ascertain the identities of the deceased and the circumstances leading to the incident, an official said, adding no suicide note has been recovered so far. Officials are examining CCTV footage and further investigation is underway, police added.

The crime team was called in for investigation, and the bodies were moved to the mortuary for further examination. A case was registered and the investigation is underway.

(With agencies input)

Also Read: Earth Hour 2025: Delhi saves 269 MW power by switching off non-essential electrical appliances

Also Read: PWD Minister Parvesh Verma inspects drainage projects, launches new helpline for complaints