Bomb threat at Delhi's Taj Palace hotel: Police launch investigation, security tightened Delhi is facing a fresh wave of bomb threat emails targeting major institutions, including the Taj Palace Hotel, Delhi High Court, CM Secretariat, and Maulana Azad Medical College.

New Delhi:

In a fresh security scare, the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi received a bomb threat email on Saturday, prompting an immediate and robust response from the Delhi Police. Confirming the incident, authorities stated that details of the threat are still awaited. As a precautionary measure, bomb disposal squads and security teams were deployed to the hotel premises. Thorough checks are underway, and the police are actively investigating the source and authenticity of the email.

Delhi High Court bomb threat declared hoax

Earlier on Friday, a similar bomb threat email sent to the Delhi High Court caused widespread panic. Judges, lawyers, and court staff were evacuated, and court proceedings were temporarily suspended. The email, which vaguely referenced a “court,” triggered a full security drill.

After a comprehensive sweep of the premises by bomb squads and security agencies, the threat was declared a hoax. No explosives or suspicious items were found. Cyber crime teams are currently tracing the origin of the email, treating the case with urgency amid a spate of recent hoax threats targeting public institutions.

CM Secretariat, MAMC also targeted earlier this week

On Tuesday, bomb threat emails were sent to the Delhi Chief Minister’s Secretariat and Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), sparking similar emergency responses. Fire tenders and bomb detection teams were deployed, and anti-sabotage protocols were followed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Nidhin Valsan, assured the public that the sites were secured without incident. Preliminary cyber investigations suggested the email may have been intended for a different location, but authorities are not taking any chances.

Wave of hoax threats targets schools, public institutions

These recent incidents are part of a growing trend of hoax bomb threats affecting Delhi’s schools and public institutions. Security agencies, including the DDMA, traffic police, and Special Cell, are on high alert.

While most threats have been false alarms, police stress the importance of treating every threat seriously to ensure public safety. Sniffer dogs, tech teams, and strict access controls are now standard during threat responses.

Officials reiterated that although these threats have largely been hoaxes, the aim is to prevent panic while ensuring robust safety measures. Investigations continue as Delhi remains on heightened alert.