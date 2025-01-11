Saturday, January 11, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. BJP releases second list of 29 candidates for Delhi elections, fields Kapil Mishra and Harish Khurana

BJP releases second list of 29 candidates for Delhi elections, fields Kapil Mishra and Harish Khurana

Delhi Assembly elections 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party, out of power in Delhi since 1998, has pulled all the stops to win the elections by dislodging the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party which has been dominating since 2013.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Published : Jan 11, 2025 21:07 IST, Updated : Jan 11, 2025 22:03 IST
BJP, BJP candidate list, Delhi polls,
Image Source : X Representational picture

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released the second list of 29 candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections. The saffron party fielded Kapil Mishra and Harish Khurana for the crucial elections in the national capital. Khurana, son of former Delhi chief minister Madan Lal Khurana, will contest from the Moti Nagar constituency. With the second list, the party has so far named candidates for 58 seats for the elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly. The elections are scheduled to be held on February 5 and the votes will be counted on February 8.

 Earlier, the saffron party, which has been out of power since 1998, had released its first list of candidates, naming 29 nominees for the upcoming election a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on January 4. 

Constituencies - Candidate's name

  1.  Narela - Raj Karan Khatri
  2. Timarpur - Surya Prakash Khatri
  3. Mundka - Gajendra Daral
  4. Kirari - Bajrang Shukla
  5. Sultanpur Majra (SC) - Karam Singh Karma
  6. Shakur Basti - Karnail Singh
  7. Tri Nagar - Tilak Ram Gupta
  8. Sadar Bazar - Manoj Kumar Jindal
  9. Chandni Chowk - Satish Jain
  10. Matia Mahal - Deepti Indora
  11. Ballimaran - Kamal Bagri
  12. Moti Nagar - Harish Khurana
  13. Madipur (SC) - Urmila Kailash Gangwal
  14. Hari Nagar - Shyam Sharma
  15. Tilak Nagar - Shweta Saini
  16. Vikaspuri - Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh
  17. Uttam Nagar - Pawan Sharma
  18. Dwarka - Parduymn Rajput
  19. Matiala - Sandeep Sehrawat
  20. Najafgarh -  Neelam Pahalwan
  21. Palam - Kuldeep Solanki
  22. Rajinder Nagar - Umang Bajaj
  23. Kasturba Nagar - Neeraj Basoya
  24. Tughlakabad - Rohtas Bidhuri
  25. Okhla - Manish Chaudhary
  26. Kondli (SC) - Priyanka Gautam
  27. Laxmi Nagar - Abhay Verma
  28. Seelampur - Anil Gaur
  29.  Karwal Nagar -  Kapil Mishra

Meanwhile, JP Nadda-led party selected candidates after reviewing over 2,000 applications received from the workers and leaders from all 70 constituencies in Delhi for the ticket to contest the elections.

  

The BJP out of power in Delhi since 1998 is making all efforts to upstage the ruling AAP that has dominated the assembly elections since 2015. The AAP romped home winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively in the last two assembly polls in 2015 and 2020. Despite winning the Lok Sabha polls on all the seven constituencies in 2014, 2019 and 2024, the BJP has failed miserably to translate that success in the assembly polls. The party scraped through with just three seats in 2015 and eight seats in 2020.

The elections for the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi will be held on February 5 and the results will be declared on February 8.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement