BJP releases second list of 29 candidates for Delhi elections, fields Kapil Mishra and Harish Khurana

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released the second list of 29 candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections. The saffron party fielded Kapil Mishra and Harish Khurana for the crucial elections in the national capital. Khurana, son of former Delhi chief minister Madan Lal Khurana, will contest from the Moti Nagar constituency. With the second list, the party has so far named candidates for 58 seats for the elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly. The elections are scheduled to be held on February 5 and the votes will be counted on February 8.

Earlier, the saffron party, which has been out of power since 1998, had released its first list of candidates, naming 29 nominees for the upcoming election a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on January 4.

Constituencies - Candidate's name

Narela - Raj Karan Khatri Timarpur - Surya Prakash Khatri Mundka - Gajendra Daral Kirari - Bajrang Shukla Sultanpur Majra (SC) - Karam Singh Karma Shakur Basti - Karnail Singh Tri Nagar - Tilak Ram Gupta Sadar Bazar - Manoj Kumar Jindal Chandni Chowk - Satish Jain Matia Mahal - Deepti Indora Ballimaran - Kamal Bagri Moti Nagar - Harish Khurana Madipur (SC) - Urmila Kailash Gangwal Hari Nagar - Shyam Sharma Tilak Nagar - Shweta Saini Vikaspuri - Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh Uttam Nagar - Pawan Sharma Dwarka - Parduymn Rajput Matiala - Sandeep Sehrawat Najafgarh - Neelam Pahalwan Palam - Kuldeep Solanki Rajinder Nagar - Umang Bajaj Kasturba Nagar - Neeraj Basoya Tughlakabad - Rohtas Bidhuri Okhla - Manish Chaudhary Kondli (SC) - Priyanka Gautam Laxmi Nagar - Abhay Verma Seelampur - Anil Gaur Karwal Nagar - Kapil Mishra

Meanwhile, JP Nadda-led party selected candidates after reviewing over 2,000 applications received from the workers and leaders from all 70 constituencies in Delhi for the ticket to contest the elections.

The BJP out of power in Delhi since 1998 is making all efforts to upstage the ruling AAP that has dominated the assembly elections since 2015. The AAP romped home winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively in the last two assembly polls in 2015 and 2020. Despite winning the Lok Sabha polls on all the seven constituencies in 2014, 2019 and 2024, the BJP has failed miserably to translate that success in the assembly polls. The party scraped through with just three seats in 2015 and eight seats in 2020.

The elections for the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi will be held on February 5 and the results will be declared on February 8.