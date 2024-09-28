Bike-borne robbers loot 4 kg gold from trader in Delhi's Gulabi Bagh

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In a shocking incident, a bike-borne man robbed a gold merchant in Delhi's Gulabi Bagh area, the police said on Saturday. The robbers took away 4 kg of gold from the merchant. The gold merchant belonging to the Karol Bagh area was robbed while he was deboarding from an auto-rickshaw.

The police have started an investigation into the case and are scanning the CCTV cameras in the vicinity of the crime scene. According to Delhi Police, the incident happened last night after which several police teams have been formed to identify the accused.

The incident is alarming as 4 kg of gold worth over Rs 3 crore. Additionally, it comes at a time when three firing incidents, likely related to extortion, were reported within 24 hours in the national capital.

Three firing incidents in 24 hours

According to media reports, the first shooting incident occurred at Naraina Vihar in West Delhi on Friday (September 27), allegedly carried out by members of the Bhau gang, led by gangster Himanshu Bhau. He is said to have demanded Rs 5 crore as extortion money from the showroom owners.

The second incident occurred in the Mahipalpur area of Delhi, where a miscreant fired at a hotel. According to police sources, the hotel owner had previously also received an extortion demand. The third incident was reported in Nangloi, where shots were fired at a sweet shop. Police recovered a slip bearing a gangster's name from the scene.

