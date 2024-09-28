Delhi reports 3 firing incidents in 24 hours, all likely linked to extortion rackets

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Reports 3 firing incidents in 24 hours

Tensions continue to escalate in the National Capital Region of Delhi after three back-to-back firing incidents, reportedly linked to extortion rackets, shook the region. According to media reports, the first shooting incident occurred at Naraina Vihar in West Delhi on Friday (September 27), allegedly carried out by members of the Bhau gang, led by gangster Himanshu Bhau. He is said to have demanded ₹5 crore as extortion money from the showroom owners.

The incident took place on Friday night when unidentified shooters entered the car showroom and indiscriminately fired over 20 rounds of bullets. While no casualties or injuries were reported, authorities believe the attack was an extortion attempt. The shooters left behind a slip that read "Bhau Gang, Since 2020."

Shooting Incident in Mahipalpur

The second incident occurred in the Mahipalpur area of Delhi, where a miscreant fired at a hotel. According to police sources, the hotel owner had previously also received an extortion demand.

Further, the sources, speaking of the details mentioned that the incident happened late at night, with a bike rider firing in the air outside Hotel Impress in Mahipalpur. While, they mentioned, no injuries were reported, but they suggested the firing was intended to extort money and take control of the hotel. Moreover, the police are investigating the matter to identify the person behind the shooting.

Firing Incident in Nangloi

The third incident was reported in Nangloi, where shots were fired at a sweet shop. Police recovered a slip bearing a gangster's name from the scene. The authorities said after they were alerted of the incidet, the authorities rushed to the location, and found three empty shells and two live rounds. They said, two masked individuals on a two-wheeler were involved in the shooting.

Further, a case has been registered by the Nangloi police, with the investigation being underway.