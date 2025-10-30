Big relief for Delhi vehicle owners: No scrapping needed for old diesel-petrol cars, NOC rule relaxed Delhi government has relaxed rules for 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles. Owners can now get NOC anytime to re-register vehicles in other states. Ban on older commercial vehicles to start from November 1, 2025.

New Delhi:

In a major relief for vehicle owners, the Delhi government led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has relaxed the rule mandating scrapping of 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles. Owners of such vehicles will now be able to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to re-register their vehicles in other states instead of sending them to the scrapyard.

Earlier, the Delhi Transport Department allowed NOC only within one year of the vehicle's registration expiry. Once that window closed, vehicle owners had no option but to scrap their vehicles. The government has now removed this one-year limit altogether, allowing owners to apply for NOC at any time, even years after the registration has expired.

How vehicle owners benefit

This change will help thousands of vehicle owners avoid financial losses by enabling them to re-register their old vehicles in states where such age restrictions do not apply. Officials believe the move will not only reduce the economic burden on citizens but also help lower the number of old vehicles on Delhi's roads, indirectly supporting pollution control efforts. By easing the process of obtaining NOC, the government expects a smoother transition for owners looking to relocate or sell their vehicles outside Delhi. The scrapping pressure, which has long been a concern for car owners, is also likely to come down significantly.

Ban on older commercial vehicles from November 1

Meanwhile, in an effort to tackle rising air pollution, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed the Delhi Transport Department to prohibit the entry of commercial vehicles that do not meet BS-VI standards from November 1, 2025. The department has begun notifying vehicle owners via SMS and public announcements. The decision aims to control the capital's air quality, which often deteriorates sharply during winter. The Transport Department has also issued a public notice confirming that all commercial vehicles from outside Delhi, registered under BS-IV or lower emission standards, will not be allowed entry from the specified date.

ALSO READ: SC halts punitive action against old diesel and petrol vehicles; issues notices to Centre, Delhi govt