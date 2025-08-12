SC halts punitive action against old diesel and petrol vehicles; issues notices to Centre, Delhi govt Hearing a petition related to this matter, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai issued notices to the central government as well as the Delhi government, seeking their response within four weeks.

New Delhi:

In a big relief for vehicle owners in Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said that no punitive action will be taken against owners of diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years. The court also made it clear that there will be no forced action against owners of such "End of Life Vehicles." Hearing a petition related to this matter, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai issued notices to the central government as well as the Delhi government, seeking their response within four weeks. The case will now be taken up after this period, the bench said.

The order came during the hearing of a plea filed by the Delhi government, which has sought clarity and directions on the issue. "Earlier cars used to run for 40 to 50 years and vintage cars still exist today," the CJI stated. "In the meantime, no coercive steps to be taken against the owners of the car on the ground that they are 10 years old in respect to diesel vehicles and 15 years old with respect to petrol vehicles. List it after 4 weeks," CJI Gavai was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench.

Delhi's 'no fuel for old vehicles' policy paused

Earlier in July, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led introduced the "no fuel for old vehicles" policy. The move aimed to curb pollution by stopping fuel supply to older vehicles. However, the policy was put on hold just two days after its announcement following strong public backlash. The government said it faced logistical challenges and lacked the necessary infrastructure to implement the ban effectively.

CAQM pushes for NCR-wide ban

After the pause, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directed that a ban on refuelling end-of-life vehicles be enforced across Delhi-NCR from November 1. The directive sought to tighten restrictions on old vehicles in a bid to improve air quality in the region.

Delhi govt challenged ban in SC

The Delhi government later approached the Supreme Court, arguing that the restrictions had no scientific basis. Its petition also sought a review of the apex court’s 2018 order, which had upheld the ban on 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles in Delhi-NCR.

Origins of the ban trace back to 2015

The prohibition on old vehicles began in 2015, when the National Green Tribunal ordered that such vehicles be barred from operating in Delhi-NCR to combat rising pollution levels. This order was subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018, making it a binding directive for the region.