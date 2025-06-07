Big relief for Delhi residents: Govt likely to waive late payment surcharge on water bills Discounts are expected to be given on about 80 per cent to 90 per cent of the bills, offering significant financial relief to Delhiites.

New Delhi:

In a major relief for Delhi residents, the government is expected to waive off the late payment surcharge on domestic water bills, according to sources. This move is expected to benefit a large number of consumers struggling with pending payments. Discounts are likely to be given on about 80 per cent to 90 per cent of the bills, offering significant financial relief to Delhiites.

Currently, there are around 27 lakh consumers of the Jal Board in Delhi. Out of these, nearly 16 lakh consumers had faced issues due to incorrect water bills. Many of these consumers have claimed that the Delhi Jal Board did not take proper motor readings during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to inflated or inaccurate bills.

(Inputs from Anamika Gaur)