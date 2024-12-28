Big blow for AAP as LG orders action against those registering for Mahila Samman Yojana, Kejriwal reacts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal during commencement of the registration process for ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’, at the East Kidwai Nagar in Delhi

In a major blow to the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of Delhi Assembly elections, LG VK Saxena on Saturday ordered to take legal action against people registering in the name of Mahila Samman Yojana. The order was given to Police Commissioner on complaints from Congress leader Sandeep Dixit. The order was given to take action against those who are registering by setting up camps. Senior Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Thursday complained to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena about the AAP's 'Mahila Samman' scheme, claiming that the ruling party was committing fraud with the women of Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal announced that the 'Mahila Samman Yojana' was already operational in the city which is not the case, Dikshit said. Arvind recently announced that the amount would be raised to Rs 2,100 if his party returned to power for a third consecutive term after the assembly elections, due in February.

Principal Secretary of Delhi LG on Saturday wrote to Chief Secretary, Delhi and Commissioner of Police, Delhi regarding announcements made by AAP to give every woman in Delhi (above the age of 18) an amount of Rs. 1000 per month, and enhancement of the amount to Rs 2100 per month, if elected back in the 2025 Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections. "LG has desired that Chief Secretary to get an inquiry conducted through Divisional Commissioner in the matter of collection of personal details and forms by non-government people. Further, Commissioner of Police may direct the field officers to take action as per law against the person who are breaching the privacy of gullible citizens by collecting their personal details in garb of giving benefits," reads the letter.A Delhi government department on Wednesday said there is no such scheme. The data being collected for this scheme is a case of fraud, he said, adding that they are collecting the phone numbers and addresses from the women. "We are saying that if this is a case of fraud, then it should be investigated and a case should be filed against the two people — Atishi and Kejriwal — who have committed this fraud. All AAP workers should be stopped (from collecting information) and the Delhi Police must ensure that no such thing happens in the future," Dikshit added.

BJP is losing the Delhi elections: Kejriwal

Reacting to the development, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the BJP is upset with the Mahila Samman and Sanjeevani schemes. "BJP is losing the Delhi elections... I had said that after winning the election, we will give Rs 2,100 to women and free treatment to the elderly above 60 years of age. Both these schemes were so beneficial for the public that lakhs of people registered for them already. This made the BJP nervous, many BJP leaders told me that forget about winning, BJP's deposit will be forfeited in many places. First, they sent their goons, then sent the police and uprooted the registration camp, today they have ordered a fake investigation that there will be an investigation. What will be investigated? We had made an election announcement that if we win the election, we will implement it." he said at a presser which he held after LG's announcement.

"I am happy that with this step BJP has made it clear why they are contesting the election. Today they have told that if you vote for them, they will not implement the Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana. They will stop free travel for women in buses, they will stop your free electricity, free water, mohalla clinics, free treatment and free education. BJP is contesting the election to stop everything," he added.