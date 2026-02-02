Bhalswa landfill set for major makeover as Delhi plans new bus terminal, key northern states to benefit The Delhi government and MCD are working on a proposal to replace the Bhalswa landfill with a new interstate bus terminal aimed at easing traffic and cutting pollution. The plan will benefit buses arriving from multiple northern states and reduce pressure on Kashmere Gate ISBT.

New Delhi:

The Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have begun exploring the possibility of removing the massive Bhalswa landfill to construct a new interstate bus terminal on the site. The aim is to stop buses coming from outer regions at the city's edge instead of allowing them deeper into the capital, as per a report in The Daily Jagran. Officials believe this move will help ease traffic congestion across central and inner Delhi. The MCD has set a target to significantly reduce the landfill mound by the end of this year, after which the cleared land will be put to more productive use.

Which states will benefit from the new bus terminal

According to officials, if the bus terminal comes up at Bhalswa, buses arriving from Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Chandigarh can be halted there. Currently, these buses put heavy pressure on the Kashmere Gate Interstate Bus Terminal. With the new arrangement, crowding at Kashmere Gate is expected to reduce and passengers will have a smoother travel experience. Buses entering from outer districts will not have to travel into the heart of the city, which will help cut down travel time and significantly reduce roadway congestion.

Cleaner air and smoother roads expected

A recent meeting between Delhi government officials and the MCD discussed the proposal and directed departments to prepare a detailed plan. If the new bus terminal is approved, it is also expected to reduce air pollution. Fewer buses entering the city will mean less smoke and less traffic load. The project is being viewed as a major step toward improving Delhi's environment and making its transport network cleaner, safer and more organised.

Bhalswa waste removal progressing at high speed

The Bhalswa landfill sprawls across more than 70 acres and has remained a problem area since 1994. At one point, the garbage mountain crossed 60 metres in height. The MCD is now removing waste using biomining technology and aims to eliminate the landfill completely by December 2026. Daily drone surveys are being conducted to monitor progress.

Officials said that bio-mining work at the Bhalswa landfill site is moving at a fast pace with visible progress on the ground. They said the site's daily bio-mining capacity has now reached 15,000 tonnes per day, helping speed up the removal of the garbage mound. Around 4.5 acres of land have already been reclaimed in the last three months. MCD remains committed to eliminating the Bhalswa landfill site by December 2026 and is making every possible effort to meet the deadline, they added.

ALSO READ: Pollution Ka Solution Conclave: Panelists say dust control measures must be implemented in Delhi