Badli Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Badli Assembly Election 2025: The Badli Assembly constituency is one of the 70 constituencies in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 5 of the state Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) or OBCs. It is part of the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress locked in a triangular contest in the constituency. In the last assembly election in 2020, AAP candidate Ajesh Yadav registered a dominating win by over 35,376 votes.

Badli Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,19,941 electors in the Badli constituency during the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,24,791 electors were male and 95,125 were female. 25 electors belonged to the third gender. The number of service voters in Badli in 2020 was 70 (69 men and 1 woman).

In 2015, the total number of electors in the Badli Assembly constituency was 2,23,268. Out of this, 1,28,192 electors were male and 95,053 were female. 23 electors were of the third gender. The number of service voters in Badli in 2015 was 33 ( 22 men and 11 woman).

Badli Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Badli constituency in Delhi will go to the polls in a single phase on February 5, along with the other 69 constituencies of the state.

Badli Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The result for the Badli Assembly seat will be declared on February 8, along with the other 69 constituencies in Delhi.

Badli Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

The seat will witness a triangular contest between BJP, AAP and Congress. While the AAP has fielded sitting MLA Ajesh Yadav, the BJP pitted Deepak Chaudhary. The Congress named Devender Yadav as its candidate.

The seat has been a stronghold of AAP's Ajesh Yadav as he won the constituency twice in 2015 and 2020. He has been an MLA since 2015. This time he is attempting to make a hat-trick victory on the seat.

Badli Assembly Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP MLA Ajesh Yadav won the Badli seat with a huge margin of 29,094 votes. He was polled 69,427 votes with a vote share of 49.65%. He defeated BJP's Vijay Kumar Bhagat, who got 40,333 votes (28.84%). Congress candidate Devender Yadav stood third with 27,483 votes (19.65%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,39,843 (63.58%). In the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections also, AAP's Ajesh Yadav won the Badli Jat seat with a margin 35,376 (24.98%). He was polled 72,795 votes with a vote share of 51.14%. He defeated Congress candidate Devender Yadav, who got 37,419 votes (26.29%). BJP candidate Rajesh Yadav stood third with 28,238 votes (19.84%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,42,350 (63.76%).

Badli Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020 Ajesh Yadav (AAP)

2015 Ajesh Yadav (AAP)

2013 Devender Yadav (Congress)

2008 Devender Yadav (Congress)

2003 Jai Bhagwan Aggarwal (BJP)

1998 Jai Bhagwan Aggarwal (BJP)

1993 Jai Bhagwan Aggarwal (BJP)

1972 Mool Chand (Congress)

Badli Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

Badli legislative assembly constituency had a total of 2,19,941 electors in 2020. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 1,39,843 or 63.58%. In 2015, the constituency had a total of 1,28,192 electors. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 1,42,350 or 63.76%.